The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Byron P. Pettijohn was issued a citation for driving while revoked on Feb. 23.

A deputy wrote the ticket after observing a vehicle make a turn without signaling and conducted a traffic stop. The officer noted in a report that Pettijohn had multiple previous convictions for the same offense.

•A 36-year-old woman reported on Feb. 25 that several appliances with a total value of $6,600 had been stolen from a residence she owns on Taylor Lane at Plato.

The woman told an investigating deputy that the theft occurred between December 2019 and July 2020 and that she had moved to Wyoming and neither she nor her former husband had been at the location since July 2020.

•Shawn T. Sisler, 31, of 17560 Boone Creek Road at Licking, was arrested Feb. 26 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for third-degree assault.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the Texas County Justice Center in Houston after being advised Sisler was there. He was taken to jail.

•A deputy responded March 1 to a report of a physical domestic dispute between a 37-year-old man and 33-year-old woman at a Boiling Springs Road residence at Licking.

The officer made contact with the woman there and she said the incident had occurred after the man hid her sunglasses. She said she didn’t want to pursue charges.

COUNTY SHERIFF'S BLOTTER REPORT

•Carrie Stafford, 41, of 13104 Sunrise Drive at Cabool, was arrested March 3 for having multiple active Texas County felony warrants for drug possession charges.

A deputy made the arrest after giving a man a courtesy ride to Stafford’s residence. She was taken to the Cabool Police Department and later transferred to the Texas County Jail.

•Cynthia M. Englert, 40, of 19996 Bean Creek Drive, No. 13, in Licking, was arrested March 6 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for furnishing materials for production of a controlled substance.

A deputy made the arrest at Englert’s residence and took her to jail. 

Texas County Jail admissions

March 2

Paxton M. Cox – property damage

James S. Grubbs – stealing, burglary

Marty R. Ebert – violation of protection order

March 3

Carrie L. Stafford – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked

Shannon R. Edwards – possession of controlled substance

Haley A. Dodd – possession of controlled substance

Wesley A. Field – possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, DWI

Tommi M. Goodfellow – possession of controlled substance

March 4

Teresa J. Wright – 72-hour commitment

Eric A. Burle – change of venue

Jessie Cummings – DWI

March 5

Drew Boyle – 4-day commitment

Danile W. Delura – careless and imprudent driving

Maegan DeClue – DWI

Amay M. Cash – fraud

Suanne M. Storm – driving while revoked

March 6

Julie L. Trolinger – driving without a license

Mathew P. Hubble – stealing

Cynthia M. Englert – drug charge

Seth Backues – possession of controlled substance

Donna Pennell – possession of controlled substance

Dominique Hood – warrants

Allen Hodges – driving while revoked

March 7

Amanda A. Bailey – stealing, burglary

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments