The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Byron P. Pettijohn was issued a citation for driving while revoked on Feb. 23.
A deputy wrote the ticket after observing a vehicle make a turn without signaling and conducted a traffic stop. The officer noted in a report that Pettijohn had multiple previous convictions for the same offense.
•A 36-year-old woman reported on Feb. 25 that several appliances with a total value of $6,600 had been stolen from a residence she owns on Taylor Lane at Plato.
The woman told an investigating deputy that the theft occurred between December 2019 and July 2020 and that she had moved to Wyoming and neither she nor her former husband had been at the location since July 2020.
•Shawn T. Sisler, 31, of 17560 Boone Creek Road at Licking, was arrested Feb. 26 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for third-degree assault.
A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the Texas County Justice Center in Houston after being advised Sisler was there. He was taken to jail.
•A deputy responded March 1 to a report of a physical domestic dispute between a 37-year-old man and 33-year-old woman at a Boiling Springs Road residence at Licking.
The officer made contact with the woman there and she said the incident had occurred after the man hid her sunglasses. She said she didn’t want to pursue charges.
•Carrie Stafford, 41, of 13104 Sunrise Drive at Cabool, was arrested March 3 for having multiple active Texas County felony warrants for drug possession charges.
A deputy made the arrest after giving a man a courtesy ride to Stafford’s residence. She was taken to the Cabool Police Department and later transferred to the Texas County Jail.
•Cynthia M. Englert, 40, of 19996 Bean Creek Drive, No. 13, in Licking, was arrested March 6 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for furnishing materials for production of a controlled substance.
A deputy made the arrest at Englert’s residence and took her to jail.
Texas County Jail admissions
March 2
Paxton M. Cox – property damage
James S. Grubbs – stealing, burglary
Marty R. Ebert – violation of protection order
March 3
Carrie L. Stafford – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked
Shannon R. Edwards – possession of controlled substance
Haley A. Dodd – possession of controlled substance
Wesley A. Field – possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, DWI
Tommi M. Goodfellow – possession of controlled substance
March 4
Teresa J. Wright – 72-hour commitment
Eric A. Burle – change of venue
Jessie Cummings – DWI
March 5
Drew Boyle – 4-day commitment
Danile W. Delura – careless and imprudent driving
Maegan DeClue – DWI
Amay M. Cash – fraud
Suanne M. Storm – driving while revoked
March 6
Julie L. Trolinger – driving without a license
Mathew P. Hubble – stealing
Cynthia M. Englert – drug charge
Seth Backues – possession of controlled substance
Donna Pennell – possession of controlled substance
Dominique Hood – warrants
Allen Hodges – driving while revoked
March 7
Amanda A. Bailey – stealing, burglary
