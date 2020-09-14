The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A 43-year-old Bucyrus woman reported on Aug. 27 that a Stihl chainsaw and weed trimmer with a total value of $600 had been stolen from a garage at her Highway 17 residence. There are no suspects.
•A 55-year-old woman reported on Sept. 12 that a 1999 Cadillac Escalade valued at $3,000 had been stolen from her 90-year-old father’s residence on Highway VV at Licking. The man advised an investigating officer that the keys had been left in the vehicle and the doors were unlocked.
There are no suspects.
Texas County Jail admissions
Sept. 4
Rebecca J. Ward – possession of a controlled substance
Payton Mordis – endangering the welfare of a child
Beau Barnes – possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation
Christopher Brown – driving without a license
Tiffany Van Horn – DWI
Gregory S. Knight – Christian County warrant
Sept. 5
Angela Wilson – larceny, Carter County
Bradley Dayton – failure to appear
Sept. 6
Jared E. Black – failure to appear
Gary H. Sowell – DWI
Sara Michael – DWI
Sept. 7
Isabella Stringer – Foristell PD hold
Austin Bradshaw – Rolla PD hold
Michael Clouse – probation and parole hold
Tavia M. Lockett – State of Illinois hold
Sept. 9
Raine McMinn – passing bad check
Sept. 10
Ralph H. Reber IV – delivery of controlled substance
James Stobbs – DWI, driving while revoked, speeding
Clint Smotherman – burglary, stealing
Kenneth Manion – probation and parole warrant
Sept. 11
Edward W. Nicklin – possession of a controlled substance
Melissa A. Dewey – possession of a controlled substance
Sept. 12
Joseph Williams – DWI
Skoda Adams – warrants
Matthew Dunseth – driving while revoked
Sept. 13
Evan Lawson – warrant
Sept. 14
Joseph Barrow – parole warrant
Scott Coomer – Phelps County warrant
