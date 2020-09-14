CRIME WATCH

Deputies with the Texas County Sheriff's Department handled investigations recently.

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 43-year-old Bucyrus woman reported on Aug. 27 that a Stihl chainsaw and weed trimmer with a total value of $600 had been stolen from a garage at her Highway 17 residence. There are no suspects.

•A 55-year-old woman reported on Sept. 12 that a 1999 Cadillac Escalade valued at $3,000 had been stolen from her 90-year-old father’s residence on Highway VV at Licking. The man advised an investigating officer that the keys had been left in the vehicle and the doors were unlocked.

There are no suspects.

Texas County Jail admissions

Sept. 4

Rebecca J. Ward – possession of a controlled substance

Payton Mordis – endangering the welfare of a child

Beau Barnes – possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation

Christopher Brown – driving without a license

Tiffany Van Horn – DWI

Gregory S. Knight – Christian County warrant

Sept. 5

Angela Wilson – larceny, Carter County

Bradley Dayton – failure to appear

Sept. 6

Jared E. Black – failure to appear

Gary H. Sowell – DWI

Sara Michael – DWI

Sept. 7

Isabella Stringer – Foristell PD hold

Austin Bradshaw – Rolla PD hold

Michael Clouse – probation and parole hold

Tavia M. Lockett – State of Illinois hold

Sept. 9

Raine McMinn – passing bad check

Sept. 10

Ralph H. Reber IV – delivery of controlled substance

James Stobbs – DWI, driving while revoked, speeding

Clint Smotherman – burglary, stealing

Kenneth Manion – probation and parole warrant

Sept. 11

Edward W. Nicklin – possession of a controlled substance

Melissa A. Dewey – possession of a controlled substance

Sept. 12

Joseph Williams – DWI

Skoda Adams – warrants

Matthew Dunseth – driving while revoked

Sept. 13

Evan Lawson – warrant

Sept. 14

Joseph Barrow – parole warrant

Scott Coomer – Phelps County warrant

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments