CRIME WATCH

Deputies with the Texas County Sheriff's Department handled several investigations recently.

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded to a report of theft Oct. 22 at a campground on Golden Drive at Raymondville.

The officer made contact with a 55-year-old Iowa man there who said someone had broken the latch to the bed cover on his pickup truck during the night and swiped some firewood. Damage was estimated at $600.

•A deputy responded on Sept. 26 to a report of an assault at a Highway AB residence at Licking.

A 64-year-old woman there told the officer an 83-year-old man had come to her home to retrieve a truck that had been stored there and when she told him it had been towed away, he threatened to burn her house down and wipe her out. A report was sent to the county prosecutor.

•A 64-year-old Houston man reported on Oct. 2 that a 27-year-old neighbor man had been stealing water from his Tiffany Drive residence.

The man told an investigating officer he had found a hose running from his house to the neighbor’s water heater. The officer made contact with the suspect, and he said he had received permission.

A report was sent to the county prosecutor.

•A 56-year-old Houston woman reported on Sept. 17 that a Rolex watch valued at $8,000 had been stolen from her Brushy Creek Road residence.

The woman told an investigating deputy who she thought might have taken it. Investigation is ongoing.

•A 53-year-old Cabool woman reported on Oct. 22 that a 2017 Ford Explorer valued at $27,000 had been stolen from the driveway of her Cessna Road residence. There are no suspects.

Texas County Jail admissions

Oct. 19

Vicki A. Studdard – possession of a controlled substance

Joshua L. Studdard – possession of a controlled substance, assault

Michael W. Johnson – Rolla PD hold

Anthony J. Jones – 72-hour shock

Sheila M. Greeney – forgery

Matthew F. Doyle – writ

Amanda J. Thompson – receiving stolen property, forgery

Payton L. Kinserlow – Cass County warrant

Oct. 20

Daniel J. Stephens – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked

Vicki Hebert – stealing

Jerry D. Haddican – possession of a controlled substance

Samuel J. Rogers – MDOC hold

Dee L. Jennings Jr. – DWI

Oct. 21

Richard A. Liles – burglary

Michael L. Mitchell – failure to register as se offender

Rocky D. Morgan – assault, resisting arrest

Drew Boyle – possession of a controlled substance

Carrie Stafford – possession of a controlled substance

 – Green County hold

Felicia Batchelor – driving while suspended

Oct. 22

James Burris – possession of a controlled substance

Ginnipher Ming – possession of a controlled substance

Kaycee L. Jagears – traffic offenses

Oct. 23

Levi N. Ladd – DWI, non-support

Johnny M. Esparza – DWI

Michael C. Mitchell – driving whole revoked

Carlton Curtis – stealing

Oct. 24

Laraea Moncrief – Phelps County warrant

