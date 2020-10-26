The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy responded to a report of theft Oct. 22 at a campground on Golden Drive at Raymondville.
The officer made contact with a 55-year-old Iowa man there who said someone had broken the latch to the bed cover on his pickup truck during the night and swiped some firewood. Damage was estimated at $600.
•A deputy responded on Sept. 26 to a report of an assault at a Highway AB residence at Licking.
A 64-year-old woman there told the officer an 83-year-old man had come to her home to retrieve a truck that had been stored there and when she told him it had been towed away, he threatened to burn her house down and wipe her out. A report was sent to the county prosecutor.
•A 64-year-old Houston man reported on Oct. 2 that a 27-year-old neighbor man had been stealing water from his Tiffany Drive residence.
The man told an investigating officer he had found a hose running from his house to the neighbor’s water heater. The officer made contact with the suspect, and he said he had received permission.
A report was sent to the county prosecutor.
•A 56-year-old Houston woman reported on Sept. 17 that a Rolex watch valued at $8,000 had been stolen from her Brushy Creek Road residence.
The woman told an investigating deputy who she thought might have taken it. Investigation is ongoing.
•A 53-year-old Cabool woman reported on Oct. 22 that a 2017 Ford Explorer valued at $27,000 had been stolen from the driveway of her Cessna Road residence. There are no suspects.
Texas County Jail admissions
Oct. 19
Vicki A. Studdard – possession of a controlled substance
Joshua L. Studdard – possession of a controlled substance, assault
Michael W. Johnson – Rolla PD hold
Anthony J. Jones – 72-hour shock
Sheila M. Greeney – forgery
Matthew F. Doyle – writ
Amanda J. Thompson – receiving stolen property, forgery
Payton L. Kinserlow – Cass County warrant
Oct. 20
Daniel J. Stephens – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked
Vicki Hebert – stealing
Jerry D. Haddican – possession of a controlled substance
Samuel J. Rogers – MDOC hold
Dee L. Jennings Jr. – DWI
Oct. 21
Richard A. Liles – burglary
Michael L. Mitchell – failure to register as se offender
Rocky D. Morgan – assault, resisting arrest
Drew Boyle – possession of a controlled substance
Carrie Stafford – possession of a controlled substance
– Green County hold
Felicia Batchelor – driving while suspended
Oct. 22
James Burris – possession of a controlled substance
Ginnipher Ming – possession of a controlled substance
Kaycee L. Jagears – traffic offenses
Oct. 23
Levi N. Ladd – DWI, non-support
Johnny M. Esparza – DWI
Michael C. Mitchell – driving whole revoked
Carlton Curtis – stealing
Oct. 24
Laraea Moncrief – Phelps County warrant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.