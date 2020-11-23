The following are reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Tammy J. White, 49, and Michael R. White, 23, both of 8164 Morton Road, Lot 21, in Houston. were each issued citations for first-degree trespassing on Oct. 31.
The two were cited after a deputy was dispatched to a Morton Road trailer park regarding a report of someone entering a vacant trailer and removing items. The officer spoke with neighbors who confirmed that the trailer had been broken into and identified suspects.
•A deputy was dispatched at about 8 a.m. Oct. 10 regarding a report of theft at a U.S. 60 residence at Mountain Grove.
A 26-year-old man there told the officer he had been visiting at his father’s house and when he got up in the morning he discovered his Jeep had been broken into and that several items had been stolen, including a Glock pistol valued at $700 and $500 cash. There are no suspects.
•A deputy was dispatched Nov. 7 regarding a report of a vehicle found in the woods on Mill Road at Success.
A man there told the officer he had been working on his property and found a white Dodge Durango in the woods. He said he didn’t know how long it had been there.
A computer check revealed that the vehicle belonged to a Success woman and was known by the deputy to often be driven by a Success man. It was towed to a lot in Houston.
Texas County Jail admissions
Nov. 17
Major Sutton – 48-hour commitment
Joshua D. Stallcup – 24-hour shock
Nov. 18
Lane D. Hite – DWI
Casey J. Martin – passing bad checks
Dustin M. Benson – failure to appear
Thomas Gilmour – driving while suspended
Nov. 19
Salena E. Hicks – burglary, stealing
