INVESTIGATIONS

The Texas County Sheriff's Department handled several investigations during the last week.

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded on Oct. 31 to a report of a 2004 Ford F-350 pickup valued at $5,000 stolen from a 44-year-old man’s Chapel Road residence at Willow Springs. There are no suspects.

•A deputy was dispatched Oct. 31 regarding a report of a dog stolen from a Bear Claw Road residence at Yukon.

A 59-year-old woman there told the officer a 4-month-old German Shepherd valued at $1,500 had been swiped from her yard. She said she witnessed a truck pull into her driveway and saw her dog inside it when it left.

•A deputy responded on Oct. 25 to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Nagle Drive at Elk Creek.

A man there told the officer a white Chevrolet Blazer had been parked on his property for about two weeks and was blocking his driveway.

A computer check revealed that the vehicle belonged to a Mountain View man, and the Howell County Sheriff’s Department was contacted. The vehicle was towed to a lot in Houston.

•Jeremy D. Sanders, 38, of 8227 Fisher Drive, Lot 3, in Houston, was arrested Oct. 27 for having an active Texas County warrant for three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy made the arrest after Sanders turned himself in at the lobby of the justice center. He was jailed with a bond set at $100,000.

•A deputy responded on Oct. 29 to a report of a burglary in progress at a U.S. 60 location at Cabool.

The officer made contact with a woman there who had called in the report and a computer check revealed she had an active warrant out of Fordland. Carla A. Lancaster, 37, of Seymour, was arrested and taken to jail.

Texas County Jail admissions

Oct. 26

Marc P. Lukomski – tampering with a motor vehicle

Carol Delcour – assault

Anthony Jones – driving while revoked

Oct. 27

Jeremy D. Sanders – endangering the welfare of a child

Michelle R. Clark – stealing

Randall Komm – DWI (habitual)

Shawn J. Morris – possession of a controlled substance

Marty R. Ebert – property damage, violation of order of protection

Oct. 28

Erik A. Burle – possession of a controlled substance, delivery of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm

Billy Jack Hayes Jr. – DWI, leaving scene of an accident

Oct. 29

James Burris III – driving while revoked

Brooke L. Wade – driving while revoked

Oct. 30

Sheila R. Winchester – DWI

Oct. 31

Michelle R. Rice – tampering with a motor vehicle

Darren Bussard – during while suspended

Nov. 1

Brett M. Scholz – burglary, property damage, resisting arrest

Matthew W. Ellis – Kansas warrant

Edward Bleckler – driving while suspended

