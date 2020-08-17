The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Erik A. Burle, 50, of 11401 Jack Tar Road at Licking, was served a warrant for four active Texas County felony drug charges on July 31.
A deputy served the warrant to Burke while he was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail. The bond for the new charges is $350,000.
•David M. Klotz, 53, of 110 S. Grand Ave. in Houston, was issued a citation for second-degree trespassing after allegedly going to a 71-year-old man’s property on U.S. 63 at Licking and refusing to leave after being asked several times.
After being cited, Klotz was taken to the Texas County Jail for a 12-hour hold period.
•A 40-year-old Summersville man reported on Aug. 15 that a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup valued at $2,500 had been stolen from his Highway 17 residence. The man named a suspect.
•A 60-year-old Houston man reported on Aug. 13 that a box trailer valued at $500 had been stolen from his U.S. 63 residence. There are no suspects.
•A 39-year-old woman reported on Aug. 3 that her 21-year-old former boyfriend had assaulted her.
The woman told a deputy that the suspect had used his fist and a piece of trim from his truck to hit her in the eye, head and nose, and she wished to pursue charges. On Aug. 5, the woman came to the TCSD office and signed a form indicating she no longer wished to pursue charges.
•A 52-year-old Plato man reported on Aug. 10 that a mule valued at $5,000 had been swiped from his Verbena Drive residence.
After investigation, a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking a livestock theft charge against the man’s 31-year-old son (also of Plato).
Texas County Jail admissions
Aug. 10
Mark A. Griffen – burglary, stealing
Harley L. Crownover – possession of a controlled substance
Joshua D. Bruton – possession of a controlled substance
Aug. 11
Shawn L. Lewis – burglary, stealing
Jeremy M. Hill – possession of a controlled substance, DWI
Aug. 12
Robert G. Morgan – DWI
Sunny Shelton – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked
Aug. 14
Crystal Scranlin – failure to appear, Shannon County warrant
Dalton L. Hall – passing bad check, stealing
Amy K. Dudley – stealing
David Pectol – probation violation
Aug. 15
Michael Lewis – Webster County warrant
Jeffrey Light – DWI
Kevin Goforth – DWI
Jessica Jones – possession of a controlled substance
Bethany Hall – 48-hour commitment
Sheila Greeney – forgery
Erica Uselton – DWI
Aug. 16
Bobbie M. Crawford – possession of a controlled substance
