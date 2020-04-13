The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Deputies responded April 8 to a report of a burglary at a Clear Springs Road property at Willow Springs.
A 55-year-old woman who lives there told officers someone had broken into a house she owns and stolen two saddles, an anvil and several other items with a total value of $5,700. The woman said she had heard a loud truck in the middle of the night and officers observed tire tracks in an adjacent field. She said the house had been burglarized multiple times over a period of two weeks. Investigation is ongoing.
•A deputy was dispatched to the Mineral Bridge on Mineral Drive regarding a report of a fight in progress.
Upon arrival, the officer observed a purple Pontiac Grand Prix stuck in the river bank and off the roadway and made contact with a man and woman there. The woman appeared drunk and the man stated she had been driving and had driven off the bridge.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper arrived and the scene was turned over to him.
•On March 28, a deputy investigated a report of a Winchester .22 caliber rifle stolen from a 67-year-old woman’s Freedom Road residence at Willow Springs.
There is a suspect.
•A deputy on April 2 investigated a report of theft at a Stillhouse Road property at Willow Springs.
The officer spoke with a 71-year-old man there who said seven cast iron dutch ovens and a set of towels with a total value of $725 had been swiped from a cabin and an event house he and his wife own and operate as a vacation rental. The man and his wife both said they couldn’t think of any suspects. Investigation continues.
•A deputy investigated a report of a travel trailer stolen from Wehr Ford at Mountain Grove on April 10.
A member of management at the business told the officer a 2019 Jayco 265 RLS Jay Flight SLX (of unreported value) had been swiped. The unit was reportedly sold to an Ava woman on March 10 and when she came to pick it up it was gone.
Surveillance video was viewed in hopes of identifying a suspect. Investigation is ongoing.
•A deputy responded on April 8 to a report of theft at a Colburn Road residence at Cabool.
A 36-year-old man there told the officer he was the administrator of the estate of the man who owned the property, and that a welder, a refrigerator, a stove and several other items with a total value of $2,550 had been stolen.
While the officer was still on scene, a 43-year-old woman arrived and stated she had sold the refrigerator and stove after her father gave them to her to sell. The officer advised the woman to provide proof that the items were hers. Investigation continues.
Texas County Jail admissions
April 7
Crystal L. Scranlin – peace disturbance
Eric D. Vandiver – burglary, stealing
April 8
Bobby Williams – protection order violation
April 9
Micheal W. Wehling – DWI
Mathew Ramsey – driving while revoked
April 10
Thomas S. Parks – unlawful use of weapon, assault
Nathan J. Neal – resisting arrest
April 12
Jessi M. Cummings – DWI
Tracy L. Helsley – parole violation
James F. Perkins – assault
Benjamin E. Coleman – possession of a controlled substance, tampering with motor vehicle, fleeing
Ryan Reddy – disorderly conduct
