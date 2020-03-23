INVESTIGATIONS

Authorities are investigating several crimes in the county.

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Tyler G. Sims, 26, of 20750 Mounty Drive, No. 1, at Licking, was arrested March 22 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony driving while revoked charge, along with four misdemeanor charges.

A deputy made the arrest after responding to a report that a truck reported stolen from the Licking area had been located on Highway VV. The officer made contact with Sims as he was walking along the highway about a 1/2-mile from where the vehicle was found.

A computer check revealed the warrant. Sims was taken to jail with a bond set at $150,000.

•A 43-year-old Houston woman reported on March 6 that her black 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen from her U.S. 63 residence.

The woman named her 43-year-old former boyfriend as a suspect. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor.

•A 22-year-old Salem man reported on March 18 that his white 2001 Honda CRZ (of unreported value) had been stolen.

The man told a deputy that he had parked the vehicle at his boyfriend’s Highway 32 residence at Licking and when his boyfriend’s dad came home from St. Louis at about 3 a.m., it was gone.

•A deputy traveling on Cameron Road on March 22 observed a gray Buick sedan parked unoccupied on the side of the road.

A check of its registration revealed it was reported stolen out of Houston. A tow truck was called in to move the car.

•Robert J. Owens, 26, of 7656 Berry Lane in Houston, was arrested Feb. 26 for having six active Texas County warrants including five felony charges and five misdemeanors.

A deputy made the arrest after conducting a traffic stop at about 12:50 a.m. on Highway 137 near Raymondville and discovering that Owens was a passenger in the vehicle. He was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

Texas County Jail admissions

March 15

Austin A. Snyder – DWI, assault of law officer, resisting arrest

March 16

Edward L. Durbin – attempted child molestation

March 17

Dennis E. Loughridge – writ (to appear before judge)

Gary H. Easley – possession of controlled substance

March 18

Nathan M. Mahaffey – possession of controlled substance

Brenda L. Akins – possession of controlled substance

Jasper D. Robins – driving while revoked

Jacob L. Murphy – reckless burning

Robert D. Bartley – possession of controlled substance

Michael A. Herbert – driving while revoked

March 19

Britney L. Calton – possession of controlled substance

March 20

Joey J. Fleetwood – 72-hour commitment

March 22

O’Rian Lundin – DWI

Tyler G. Sims – driving while revoked

Gaige Watts – tampering with motor vehicle

March 23

Cody L. Payne – DWI, driving while revoked

