The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•James D. Varnum, 35, of 210 Cedar St. in Licking, was arrested April 20 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the county justice center in Houston after being advised that Varnum was there. He was taken to jail and held without bond.
•Victor Hall, 25, of 16492 Hog Creek Road at Houston, was arrested April 20 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the county Justice Center in Houston. Hall was taken to jail with a bond set at $25,000.
Texas County Jail admissions
April 19
Jeremy Breedlove – writ
Casey J. Martin – writ
Rebecca Barrington – contempt of court
Eric J. Buell – failure to appear
Justean M. Willis – possession of a controlled substance
April 20
Dustin E. Bussard – assault
Amber D. January – forgery
Victor L. Hall – possession of a controlled substance
James D. Varnum – assault, resisting arrest
April 21
Larnea Moncrief – stealing
Joshua R. Smith – assault
Robert Z. Zoritz – assault
Darryl F. Harris – unlawful possession of firearm
Bobby D. Cook – driving while revoked
Michael W. Malota – Callaway County hold
April 23
Samah Hassan – DWI
Brett M. Scholz – burglary, stealing
Casey J. Martin – passing bad check
Kelly Villortigara – possession of a controlled substance
Christina A. Shepherd – assault
Billy J. Hayes Jr. – assault
Austin Snyder – assault
Seth Schafer – possession of a controlled substance
Samantha Dennis – no valid driver’s license
Edward Hayes – property damage, disturbing the peace
April 24
Brandy L. Venn – 24-hour commitment
Bradley C. McKee – 48-hour commitment
April 25
Dorothy R. Szewczyk – assault
Christopher Ewing – DWI
Christopher L. Hawkins – no driver’s license
Floyd E. Walden – DWI
Austin Duncan – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked
