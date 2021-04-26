The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•James D. Varnum, 35, of 210 Cedar St. in Licking, was arrested April 20 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for third-degree assault and resisting arrest.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the county justice center in Houston after being advised that Varnum was there. He was taken to jail and held without bond.

•Victor Hall, 25, of 16492 Hog Creek Road at Houston, was arrested April 20 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the county Justice Center in Houston. Hall was taken to jail with a bond set at $25,000.

Texas County Jail admissions

April 19

Jeremy Breedlove – writ

Casey J. Martin – writ

Rebecca Barrington – contempt of court

Eric J. Buell – failure to appear

Justean M. Willis – possession of a controlled substance

April 20

Dustin E. Bussard – assault

Amber D. January – forgery

Victor L. Hall – possession of a controlled substance

James D. Varnum – assault, resisting arrest

April 21

Larnea Moncrief – stealing

Joshua R. Smith – assault

Robert Z. Zoritz – assault

Darryl F. Harris – unlawful possession of firearm

Bobby D. Cook – driving while revoked

Michael W. Malota – Callaway County hold

April 23

Samah Hassan – DWI

Brett M. Scholz – burglary, stealing

Casey J. Martin – passing bad check

Kelly Villortigara – possession of a controlled substance

Christina A. Shepherd – assault

Billy J. Hayes Jr. – assault

Austin Snyder – assault

Seth Schafer – possession of a controlled substance

Samantha Dennis – no valid driver’s license

Edward Hayes – property damage, disturbing the peace

April 24

Brandy L. Venn – 24-hour commitment

Bradley C. McKee – 48-hour commitment

April 25

Dorothy R. Szewczyk – assault

Christopher Ewing – DWI

Christopher L. Hawkins – no driver’s license

Floyd E. Walden – DWI

Austin Duncan – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked

