The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched April 4 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at a Cherry Drive residence at Plato.
A 35-year-old man there told the officer a 31-year-old woman had scratched him and ripped his shirt, and he had subsequently shoved her down. The woman gave the officer a similar story.
Neither person wished to pursue charges. The officer advised them of the 12-hour rule.
•An 87-year-old Success woman reported on April 5 that her 2020 Ford F-150 pickup had been damaged.
A deputy met the woman in the parking lot at the Houston Police Department and she said that on the previous day she had noticed that the front of the truck was damaged, and that the front license plate was gone. She told the officer she didn’t know when or where the damage had occurred.
There are no suspects.
•A deputy responded on April 6 regarding a report that a 42-year-old man had pushed a 17-year-old girl during an incident at a Vernon Drive residence at Mountain Grove.
The officer met the girl and a 37-year-old woman at the Cabool Police Department, and the woman said an argument had taken place and the man tried to push the girl out the door.
•A deputy was dispatched April 6 regarding a report of damage to a vehicle at a Pisgah Road residence at Roby.
A 30-year-old woman there told the officer that as she was sitting in her 2010 Ford Edge in a driveway, a 46-year-old Roby man appeared from the woods holding an object and then struck the back door of the vehicle with a rock, leaving dents and chipped paint. Investigation is ongoing.
Texas County Jail admissions
April 5
Aaron White – possession of controlled substance
Jacob Hatcher – resisting arrest
April 6
Kali N. Appleberry – tampering
Donna M. Hunter – probation violation
Stephanie Hawkins – possession of controlled substance
Sheena M. Hodge – Department of Corrections hold
Ronald L. Mitchell – DOC hold
Cynthia M. Englert – 2-day commitment
April 7
Jordan S. Wild – stealing motor vehicle, stealing firearm
Misty D. Roderick – possession of controlled substance
Matthew W. Ellis – possession of controlled substance
Sativa C. Hale – assault
Kyle B. Yearly – enticement of a child
April 8
Ashley McCabe – DWI
Brandon East – non-support
April 9
Shawn House – driving while revoked, unlawful possession of a firearm
Felicia Batchelor – possession of controlled substance
Jerry D. Stark – assault, burglary, kidnapping, resisting arrest
Timothy Novell – DWI
Lindel Tarlton – resisting arrest
Hali J. Evans – stealing motor vehicle
April 10
Austin J. Brown – possession of controlled substance
Terrance B. Pouncil – DWI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.