The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched April 4 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at a Cherry Drive residence at Plato.

A 35-year-old man there told the officer a 31-year-old woman had scratched him and ripped his shirt, and he had subsequently shoved her down. The woman gave the officer a similar story.

Neither person wished to pursue charges. The officer advised them of the 12-hour rule.

•An 87-year-old Success woman reported on April 5 that her 2020 Ford F-150 pickup had been damaged.

A deputy met the woman in the parking lot at the Houston Police Department and she said that on the previous day she had noticed that the front of the truck was damaged, and that the front license plate was gone. She told the officer she didn’t know when or where the damage had occurred.

There are no suspects.

•A deputy responded on April 6 regarding a report that a 42-year-old man had pushed a 17-year-old girl during an incident at a Vernon Drive residence at Mountain Grove.

The officer met the girl and a 37-year-old woman at the Cabool Police Department, and the woman said an argument had taken place and the man tried to push the girl out the door.

•A deputy was dispatched April 6 regarding a report of damage to a vehicle at a Pisgah Road residence at Roby.

A 30-year-old woman there told the officer that as she was sitting in her 2010 Ford Edge in a driveway, a 46-year-old Roby man appeared from the woods holding an object and then struck the back door of the vehicle with a rock, leaving dents and chipped paint. Investigation is ongoing.

Texas County Jail admissions

April 5

Aaron White – possession of controlled substance

Jacob Hatcher – resisting arrest

April 6

Kali N. Appleberry – tampering

Donna M. Hunter – probation violation

Stephanie Hawkins – possession of controlled substance

Sheena M. Hodge – Department of Corrections hold

Ronald L. Mitchell – DOC hold

Cynthia M. Englert – 2-day commitment

Sheriff's department blotter

April 7

Jordan S. Wild – stealing motor vehicle, stealing firearm

Misty D. Roderick – possession of controlled substance

Matthew W. Ellis – possession of controlled substance

Sativa C. Hale – assault

Kyle B. Yearly – enticement of a child

April 8

Ashley McCabe – DWI

Brandon East – non-support

April 9

Shawn House – driving while revoked, unlawful possession of a firearm

Felicia Batchelor – possession of controlled substance

Jerry D. Stark – assault, burglary, kidnapping, resisting arrest

Timothy Novell – DWI

Lindel Tarlton – resisting arrest

Hali J. Evans – stealing motor vehicle

April 10

Austin J. Brown – possession of controlled substance

Terrance B. Pouncil – DWI

