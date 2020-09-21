The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched Sept. 10 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Glendale Street residence at Licking.
A 24-year-old man there told the officer he had seen text messages where his 29-year-old girlfriend and her mother had been talking bad about him so he had decided to gather his belongings and leave her. He said that while he was trying to leave, the woman had blocked the door in an attempt to stop him and had shoved him during an altercation but he didn’t wish to pursue charges.
The woman denied any physical altercation. The officer advised both people of the 12-hour rule.
•A deputy on patrol at about 1:45 a.m. Sept. 12 observed a Dodge pickup cross the center line several times while traveling on Highway PP near Cabool.
The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver – a 16-year-old boy from Edgar Springs – said the truck’s steering was very loose.
•A deputy was dispatched at about 4:10 p.m. Sept. 12 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a McColgin Road residence at Raymondville.
A 60-year-old man there told the officer his 42-year-old former girlfriend had come the house to retrieve some belongings and argument ensued. The man said that as she left, the rear tires of her vehicle kicked up gravel that damaged the back glass of his vehicle.
The officer spoke with the woman, and she confirmed the man’s story and said she would be paying for the damage. The officer advised both people of the 12-hour rule.
•A deputy was dispatched at about 6:165 p.m. Sept. 13 regarding a report of harassment at a Kimrey Lane residence at Plato.
A 34-year-old man there told the officer a neighbor man had stopped in the middle of the roadway and shot at his dogs after they chased some cattle. The man said the neighbor returned later and threatened to kill his family.
The man told the deputy he hadn’t heard the threat, but a 12-year-old neighbor boy did.
•A deputy was dispatched at about 7:20 p.m. Sept. 13 regarding a report of a domestic dispute and possible suicidal man at a Sherwood Lane residence near Plato.
A 44-year-old woman there told the officer her 44-year-old husband had been yelling at her and had wrapped a cord around his neck. The officer spoke with the man and he confirmed he had been yelling but said he hadn’t wrapped a cord around his neck.
The man reported stated he had issues around Sept. 11 but doesn’t wish to harm himself or anyone else.
•A 71-year-old Licking woman reported on Sept. 14 that a black 2017 GMC Denali pickup belonging to a 61-year-old man had been stolen from the driveway of a Highway VV residence.
On Sept. 15, a Cole County Sheriff’s department officer reported that the truck had been found and a 29-year-old Licking man had been identified as a suspect. A Kimber pistol valued at $1,700 and several other items were in the truck when it was swiped.
A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the suspect.
Sept. 14
Zebulon J. Brown – possession of a controlled substance
Aubree K. Rable – burglary
Rachael D. Mister – endangering welfare of a child
Nathan W. Brunk – bond revoked
Vincent Bates – forgery
Sept. 15
Angela D. Briggs – forgery
Sept. 16
Randall Shepherd – tampering with motor vehicle
Dustin E. Bussard – assault
John T. Baker – warrant
Sept. 17
James Bunton – Cabool PD warrant
Sept. 18
Paxton Cox – driving while revoked
Jennifer M. Bushy – possession of a controlled substance
Sept. 19
Alexander Herbener – possession of a controlled substance
Oliver L. Woolsey – driving while revoked
Jeffery Wakenight – public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Courtney Owens – Greene County warrant
Frank Shasseroe – DWI
Jeffery Kaepke – DWI
Timothy Whelan – DWI
Sept. 20
Matthew Ellis – Texas County warrant
