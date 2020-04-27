The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A 28-year-old Houston man reported on April 2 that he had sent away two commercial refrigerators for repair about seven months earlier and he had not heard back from the repair business’ owner.
The man provided an investigating deputy with the owner’s home and cell phone numbers and messages were left on both. Investigation is ongoing.
•A deputy was dispatched April 15 regarding a domestic dispute at a Cooper Lane residence at Licking.
The officer made contact with a 58-year-old woman there who said her 40-year-old son was high and she didn’t want him in the house. The officer spoke with the son and he said his mother was drunk and she tries to fight with him whenever she drinks.
The officer observed that the son appeared to be sober and the mother was visibly intoxicated. The son advised the officer he would leave and find another place to stay.
•Wilford H. Storm, 31, of 17695 Storm Lane at Licking, was arrested April 21 for having active Texas County warrants for second-degree burglary and a probation and parole violation.
A deputy who knew of the warrants made the arrest at Storm’s residence. He was taken to jail and held without bond.
•A 52-year-old woman reported on April 19 that a 1970 Plymouth Fury and a 1977 Datsun B210 (each valued at $1,000) had been swiped from her mother’s Highway M residence at Huggins, along with a game camera (of unreported value). There are no suspects.
•Two deputies were dispatched April 19 regarding a suicide attempt at a Kelly Road residence at Raymondville.
During investigation, the officers determined that a 42-year-old man had intentionally hanged himself from a tree limb with a cable. The county coroner was contacted and the body transported to a funeral home.
Texas County Jail admissions
April 21
Lucretia M. Shoup – leaving scene of an accident, careless and imprudent driving
Jamie E. Lane – possession of a lighter in county jail
Wilford H. Storm – burglary
Willie L. Day – driving while revoked
April 24
Chaz D. Lewis – contempt of court
April 25
Gary W. Raschko – assault
Scotty Sullins – DWI
Jessica Lamb – unlawfully receiving public assistance
