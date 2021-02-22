The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Tina A. Dodd, 46, of 17767 Highway B in Houston, was arrested Feb. 21 for having an active Texas County warrant of unreported nature.
A deputy made the arrest after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at Dodd’s residence. A computer check revealed the warrant.
•A deputy responded on Feb. 18 to a report of a burglary at a Highway 32 residence at Success.
A 54-year-old woman there told the officer that someone had broken into her granddaughter’s bedroom and swiped a jar full of about $300 worth of quarters. There is suspect. Investigation is ongoing.
•A 68-year-old Huggins man reported on Feb. 11 that his deceased wife’s identification information had been used to establish phone service at a residence in Rainier, Ore.
The man told an officer he had contacted CentuyLink and was successful in getting the phone shut off.
•Ty S. Stillwell, 47, of 10428 E. Business U.S. 60 in Mountain Grove, was arrested Feb. 5 for having multiple active Texas County felony warrants for drug charges.
Stillwell was arrested after surrendering himself during court proceedings inside the Texas County Justice Center in Houston. He was taken to jail.
•A deputy responded on Feb. 20 to a domestic dispute between a 59-year-old man and 29-year-old man at a Shafer Road residence at Licking.
The officer identified the younger man as the primary aggressor and took him to jail. A report was sent to the county prosecutor for formal charges.
•A deputy responded on Feb. 17 to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Highway AW residence at Plato.
An 83-year-old man there told the officer he had loaned his 1996 Ford F-150 valued at $800 to a 29-year-old woman and she hadn’t returned it.
The man also said about $5,500 worth of collectible coins were missing from his house, and that he suspected that the woman had caused several checks by forging his name.
Texas County Jail admissions
Feb. 16
Crystal L. Scrantlin – failure to appear
Taylor N. Sullins – failure to appear
Ted Glidewell – DWI
Feb. 17
Michael L. Cross – possession of controlled substance
Feb. 18
Levi N. Ladd – DWI
Jack A. Conkling – assault
Teresa J. Wright – 24-hour commitment
Cheyenne S. Mourning – assault
Amy D. Enloe – bond surrender
Feb. 19
Jordan C. Flip – assault
Christopher Wilkerson – tampering with motor vehicle
Shawn M. Leach – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked
Clyde T. Silsbee – failure to register as sex offender
Mose D. Swartzentruber – 48-hour commitment
Jackson C. Morgan – 48-hour commitment
Daniel Stephen – failure to appear
Joan Wilson – possession of controlled substance
Feb. 20
Miranda Ferry – Phelps County warrant
David J. Burton – assault
Feb. 21
Lyndle Q. Liggett – possession of controlled substance
Andrew Smith – warrant
Shawn House – driving while revoked, unlawful possession of a firearm
Tina Dodd – warrant
Brandy Venn – 24-hour shock
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.