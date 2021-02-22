The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Tina A. Dodd, 46, of 17767 Highway B in Houston, was arrested Feb. 21 for having an active Texas County warrant of unreported nature.

A deputy made the arrest after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at Dodd’s residence. A computer check revealed the warrant.

•A deputy responded on Feb. 18 to a report of a burglary at a Highway 32 residence at Success.

A 54-year-old woman there told the officer that someone had broken into her granddaughter’s bedroom and swiped a jar full of about $300 worth of quarters. There is suspect. Investigation is ongoing.

•A 68-year-old Huggins man reported on Feb. 11 that his deceased wife’s identification information had been used to establish phone service at a residence in Rainier, Ore.

The man told an officer he had contacted CentuyLink and was successful in getting the phone shut off.

•Ty S. Stillwell, 47, of 10428 E. Business U.S. 60 in Mountain Grove, was arrested Feb. 5 for having multiple active Texas County felony warrants for drug charges.

Stillwell was arrested after surrendering himself during court proceedings inside the Texas County Justice Center in Houston. He was taken to jail.

•A deputy responded on Feb. 20 to a domestic dispute between a 59-year-old man and 29-year-old man at a Shafer Road residence at Licking.

The officer identified the younger man as the primary aggressor and took him to jail. A report was sent to the county prosecutor for formal charges.

•A deputy responded on Feb. 17 to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Highway AW residence at Plato.

An 83-year-old man there told the officer he had loaned his 1996 Ford F-150 valued at $800 to a 29-year-old woman and she hadn’t returned it.

The man also said about $5,500 worth of collectible coins were missing from his house, and that he suspected that the woman had caused several checks by forging his name.

Texas County Jail admissions

Feb. 16

Crystal L. Scrantlin – failure to appear

Taylor N. Sullins – failure to appear

Ted Glidewell – DWI

Feb. 17

Michael L. Cross – possession of controlled substance

Feb. 18

Levi N. Ladd – DWI

Jack A. Conkling – assault

Teresa J. Wright – 24-hour commitment

Cheyenne S. Mourning – assault

Amy D. Enloe – bond surrender

Feb. 19

Jordan C. Flip – assault

Christopher Wilkerson – tampering with motor vehicle

Shawn M. Leach – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked

Clyde T. Silsbee – failure to register as sex offender

Mose D. Swartzentruber – 48-hour commitment

Jackson C. Morgan – 48-hour commitment

Daniel Stephen – failure to appear

Joan Wilson – possession of controlled substance

Feb. 20

Miranda Ferry – Phelps County warrant

David J. Burton – assault

Feb. 21

Lyndle Q. Liggett – possession of controlled substance

Andrew Smith – warrant

Shawn House – driving while revoked, unlawful possession of a firearm

Tina Dodd – warrant

Brandy Venn – 24-hour shock

