Reporting data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services continues to show improvement in Texas County.
The latest report on Sunday shows 13 positive COVID-19 cases in the county in the last seven days.
Texas County's positivity rate has now fallen below that of the state — 8.5 percent for the county and 9.4 percent in the state. That's the percentage of positive cases recorded over a seven-day period.
