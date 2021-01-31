Reporting data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services continues to show improvement in Texas County. 

The latest report on Sunday shows 13 positive COVID-19 cases in the county in the last seven days. 

Texas County's positivity rate has now fallen below that of the state — 8.5 percent for the county and 9.4 percent in the state. That's the percentage of positive cases recorded over a seven-day period. 

Here's where to find the vaccine. 

