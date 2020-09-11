The number of COVID-19 cases in Texas County increased by 12 since Wednesday, the Texas County Health Department reported late Friday afternoon.
The total lab confirmed cases to date stands at 182. There are 27 in home isolation and one hospitalized.
Texas County dropped off the state's top 10 list for greatest percentage of cases over a seven-day period. The county's growth was 16 percent on Friday. At one point this week, it was No. 4 in the state.
NUMBERS FOR REGION
Here were the number of cumulative cases in the region on Aug. 31: Howell (264), Douglas (112), Wright (89), Laclede (293), Pulaski (392), Dent (39), Phelps (210) and Shannon (52).
Here is what the numbers looked like on Friday, Sept. 11, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Howell (377), Douglas (132), Wright (127), Laclede (377), Pulaski (446), Dent (69), Phelps (308) and Shannon (63).
