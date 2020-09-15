The Texas County Health Department reported Monday evening that positive COVID-19 cases increased 19 since Friday.
At the same time, those who have recovered rose by 20.
The cumulative total in the county stood at 201. Those in isolation is 26. There is one person hospitalized, and two have died.
By Tuesday afternoon, the Houston School District canceled its Friday night home football game and postponed a homecoming parade and coronation that evening as the numbers turned negative for quarantines and positive cases.
Southern Missouri is a troublespot in Missouri, reports the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Three counties are in the top 10 for the fastest percentage of cases in the last week. They are: Wright, 35 percent; Dent, 28; and Ozark 27. Texas County’s rate, the state reported, was 20 percent.
On Tuesday, the state reported 1,317 more positive cases, 18 deaths and the seven-day positive rate at 12.3 percent.
The hospitalization rate, which lags 72 hours, stood at 1,021. That was three days after logging the highest number on record. (There is no data for July 13-24).
Since the pandemic began there have been 107,160 confirmed cases in the state. Missouri has one of the highest per capita rates in the country. The death rate has declined 24 percent over the last 14 days. During the same period, cases increased 12 percent.
