The number of COVID-19 cases in Texas County is increasing.
The total recorded in Texas County stood at 32, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported on Friday. That's up four from the previous day.
By late Friday afternoon, the Texas County Health Department said the count stood at 34, including two hospitalizations and 11 in isolation. Those in hospitals are 65 years of age or older.
The Texas County Health Department reported Friday that results from a July 14 drive-through screening showed one positive of the 84 who presented themselves. That person had a family member who was positive.
In Missouri, the number of cases increased by 1,489, the state reported Friday afternoon. Ten more fatalities were reported, bringing the number to 1,243.
Here is a breakdown for south-central Missouri on positive cases: Douglas, 68; Wright, 56; Laclede, 188; Pulaski, 178; Phelps, 72; Dent, 9; and Shannon, 43.
