The number of positive cases recorded in Texas County stood at 28, the Texas County Health Department reported Wednesday.
Seven persons are in isolation. There are no hospitalizations. Three had close contacts with another case, and the department said contact tracing and notifications are under way. No additional information was released.
About half of the tests are back from a July 14 drive-in testing at Houston. There was one positive case who had a known contact with someone earlier diagnosed.
A White House task force report this week added Missouri to 21 states considered in the "red zone" for new COVID-19 cases and urged leaders to consider more restrictions in virus hotspots.
The report became widely public Wednesday, as Missouri again topped its record for most new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the 10th time this month. The state added 1,927 cases, 154 more than the previous record set the day before.
Missouri also reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and an increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive to 9.6%, up from 8.6% the day before and around 4% at the beginning of the month.
The federal report dated Sunday was distributed to state leaders and added Missouri to the task force's highest warning category after its rate of cases rose above the threshhold of 100 per 100,000 people at 131 cases per capita last week.
