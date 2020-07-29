Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .PERIODS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL. AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE WHERE STORMS TRACK ACROSS THE SAME AREA. THIS WILL LIKELY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MISSOURI, EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI, SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI, AND SOUTHWEST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL MISSOURI, PULASKI. IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI, PHELPS. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI, DENT, HOWELL, OREGON, SHANNON, AND TEXAS. IN SOUTHWEST MISSOURI, BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DOUGLAS, GREENE, JASPER, LACLEDE, LAWRENCE, MCDONALD, NEWTON, OZARK, STONE, TANEY, WEBSTER, AND WRIGHT. * FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WAVES OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN ARE LIKELY TO MOVE ACROSS THE AREA TONIGHT AND THURSDAY. WHILE ANY ONE STORM MAY NOT CAUSE FLOODING, THE CUMULATIVE EFFECT COULD PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING VERY QUICKLY AS SUBSEQUENT WAVES MOVE ACROSS THE AREA. * HEAVY RAINFALL WILL RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS...AND ULTIMATELY DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING ON SMALLER CREEKS AND STREAMS AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS. SIGNIFICANT RISES ON LARGER STREAMS AND RIVERS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&