Texas County’s positive COVID-19 count increased 24 since Monday, the Texas County Health Department said Thursday.

There are 45 positive cases in isolation at home and six hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began there have been 625 cases. Of those, 568 are off isolation. Six have died.

On Thursday, Missouri reported 177,693 cases including 2,899 deaths since the pandemic began. There are 1,490 people hospitalized with the virus, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

