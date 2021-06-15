A jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in Texas County continues, the Texas County Health Department reported Tuesday morning.
In the last seven days, 34 cases have been reported in Texas County. Officials said 28 are isolated at home, and five are hospitalized. A week ago, the health department, in its last report, said 18 cases had been reported in the prior seven days.
An uptick has been reported in several southwest Missouri counties as the highly contagious Delta virus arrived. It is not been announced whether that has been detected in Texas County.
In Texas County, only about 20 percent of the population has completed vaccinations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.