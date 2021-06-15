COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 CASES

A jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in Texas County continues, the Texas County Health Department reported Tuesday morning.

In the last seven days, 34 cases have been reported in Texas County. Officials said 28 are isolated at home, and five are hospitalized. A week ago, the health department, in its last report, said 18 cases had been reported in the prior seven days.

An uptick has been reported in several southwest Missouri counties as the highly contagious Delta virus arrived. It is not been announced whether that has been detected in Texas County. 

In Texas County, only about 20 percent of the population has completed vaccinations. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments