The Texas County Coroner's office has secured a $3,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to aid in expanded toxicology surveillance.
The grant will go into effect in September.
"There has been a significant uptick in pharmaceuticals, both prescribed and illicit, relating to deaths in Texas County over the past four months,” said county coroner Marie Lasater. “Of particular concern are deaths related to fentanyl, a drug that is at least 100 times stronger than morphine, which is showing up with greater frequency in post-mortem laboratory tests.”
