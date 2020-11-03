Texas County voters re-elected two county commissioners and tossed their support to Republicans, including President Trump, in heavy balloting on Tuesday.
Residents lined up for a long election season’s final day of voting Tuesday, breezing through precincts in many locations and waiting in others.
More than 2,000 people had already cast ballots as voting got underway, a stunning figure that underscored how the coronavirus pandemic has transformed this year’s election, as a record number of residents voted early or by mail to avoid the risk of infection.
That represented 12.5 percent of the county’s 16,300 voters. Four years ago, the absentee total was 1,136.
Voting was orderly at the largest of the county’s precincts: Piney Township at the Houston Storm Shelter at Pine and First streets. Lines were common as voters waited to receive a ballot that also included decisions on the two contested county races, the battle for the White House and state offices.
About 70 percent of the county’s registered voters participated in the General Election — 11,381.
In voting, two associate county commissioners, both Republicans, easily won re-election to four-year terms. John Casey of Houston and Doyle Heiney of Summersville held back challengers.
Casey won over Brenda Jarrett of Cabool for the District 1 seat, a position he has held for 12 years. The vote was 4,591-1,374.
In District 2, Heiney defeated John Mitchell of Licking, 3,908-1,106.
They were the only contested county races on the ballot.
Running unopposed as incumbents were Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Assessor Debbie James, Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell, Coroner Marie Lasater and Surveyor Chuck Manier. All are four-year terms.
Texas County voters chose a preference for other races that include multiple counties.
•U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, a Republican, opposed by Kathy Ellis of Festus, the Democrat. The vote locally was: 9,278-1,696.
•The 33rd Missouri Senate District where Rep. Karla Eslinger, a Republican, was challenged by Tammy Harty, a retired Democrat educator. The tally in the county was: 9,140-1,798.
Bennie Cook, a Houston resident, will become state representative in January. A Republican, he ran unopposed.
County voters also decided two constitutional amendments. The total on Amendment 1 that extended term limits to some state offices was approved, 5,408-5,378. Amendment 3 involved primarily drawing of legislative districts. It passed, 6-968-3,956.
In Texas County, Trump impressively won nearly 84 percent of the vote over Joseph Biden, 9,478-1,716. Four years ago, Trump took 81 percent of the vote.
