Members of the Texas County Commission met Nov. 23-24 to transact business.

The commission:

•On Nov. 23-24, commissioners and the clerk attended the virtual conference of the Missouri Association of Counties, the trade group representing the state’s counties.

•Mike Scott of Barker Phillips Jackson in Springfield visited with members about options available for insurance.

•Reviewed a grant application for Pine Road Bridge in Pierce Township with a representative of an engineering firm.

•Approved a fiber optics easement with Sho-Me Technologies, Marshfield,  involving the county hospital.

•Reviewed correspondence from the Missouri Department of Resources.

•Visited with Sheriff Scott Lindsey regarding a release for property damage on a vehicle. He also reported that Jason Myers started as a full-time jailer effective Nov. 24.

•Heard from Sharon Vaughn of the Summersville Beacon regarding a tax bill question.

DEC. 2-3 MEETING

•Met again with Scott on insurance needs.

•Visited with Brett Hoffman, field representative, for U.S. Rep. Jason Smith.

•Was on site in Burdine Township on Nov. 30 for an inspection of bridge along with other parties.

•Heard from Circuit Clerk Marci Mosley on several matters, including COVID-19 precautions for the court system and planned telephone upgrade in the county.

