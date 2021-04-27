Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during meetings on April 14 and 15.
Commissioners:
•Heard from Sheriff Scott Lindsey that Ed Farley had resigned as a full-time jailer on April 9 and Jennifer Bridwell left her full-time jailer’s job on April 13.
•Received an update from Recorder Lindsay Koch on a scanning project.
•Heard from Brett Hoffman, a representative from Congressman Jason Smith’s office.
•Visited with Kenya Cook and Ginger Mullens of Christos House concerning a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
•Approved a request from Danny Delcour, Houston Ministerial Alliance president, to use the Texas County Justice Center grounds at 12:15 p.m. May 6 for a National Day of Prayer event.
•Approved the appointment of Fay Kyle as Ozark Township treasurer. She replaces Christin Keller.
•Recognized the efforts of county officials in organizing tours over two days with eighth graders in the county as part of National Local Government Month.
