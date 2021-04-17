The Texas County Commission met April 7-8 to conduct several matters.
Members:
•Reviewed correspondence from the Ozark National Scenic Riverways regarding improvements at Big Spring.
•Will renew its current agreement on lawn care for the administration building.
•Heard from Sheriff Scott Lindsey on Motorola radios.
•Visited with Tammy Cantrell, collector-treasurer, regarding an issue with software, Encode.
•Heard from Jeff Malam of Pierce Township, regarding a vehicle question, township advisory panel and tax levies.
•Visited with Wes Murray of Texas County Memorial Hospital and new CEO Chris Stickland.
•Met with Rob Harrington, City of Houston economic developer, regarding enhanced enterprise zones and ideas for American Rescue Plan Act funds.
•Heard from Lee Smith, county maintenance director, on heating units, battery backups in the county jail and job descriptions and from LeAnn Edington who had questions concerning the last election.
