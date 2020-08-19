Members of the Texas County Commission met Aug. 5-6 to transaction several items of business.
Commissioners:
•Reviewed new applications for federal funds sent by the state to the county for assistance with COVID-19. Texas County received about $3 million.
•Set the 2020 county property tax levy at .0425 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
•Heard from Robert MacLeod of In-House Tech & Business Solutions. A teacher, MacLeod offered to use students to assist with IT needs. He estimated a savings of 20 percent, and equipment would be sold at cost.
•Reappointed Lisa Windsor as a county library board members and Linda Roberts as library board secretary. The terms expired June 30. Members received a library board letter seeking appointment of Sarah Collins as a board member for the northern part of the county.
•Appointed Jim Hagler to replace Sally Smith as a Texas County Health Department board member. Smith moved from the area.
•Met with a representative of a company that would clean the air in the county justice center to protect against COVID-19, flu, mold, bacteria and odors. The cost is about $1 per square foot — or roughly $70,000. The federal funds recently received could be used for that expenditures.
•Heard from Rob Harrington of the City of Houston regarding COVID-19 supplies.
•Learned of road sign and bridge issues from Jeff Malam of Pierce Township.
•Heard from Sheriff Scott Lindsey regarding a jail medical contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare. It will extend until May 2021. The commissioners also viewed jail menus. Lindsey also reported that Art Williamson resigned his position as a full-time jailer effective July 27.
•They reviewed correspondence from MoDOT regarding proceeding with a bridge on Airport Road at Cabool.
•Heard from Shirley Daugherty regarding a property dispute on Hunter Drive. The assessor will review easements to see how to proceed.
