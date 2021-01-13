Members of the Texas County Commission conducted business during meetings on Dec. 23-24, according to recently released minutes.
Commissioners:
•Reviewed a county financial report from Deidker, Alvarado & Associates LLC, West Plains, for 2017 and 2018.
•Studied and finalized an Airport Road bridge project at Cabool.
•Heard from the county clerk that Rhonda Kirkwood was set to leave the office on Dec. 24 to become city clerk at Licking. Members reviewed and acknowledged the employment of Diane Aldrich as a deputy clerk.
***
On Dec. 30-31, the commission approved the 2021 holiday schedule, as well as the account payable and payroll schedule for the upcoming year.
They:
•Heard that a swearing-in of officeholders and presentation of service awards were planned Dec. 31.
•Reviewed correspondence related to a federal civil suit involving the county. County employees in 2017 and an associate circuit judge are defendants in the action that alleges mistreatment.
•Learned from the Missouri Department of Conservation that payment-in-lieu of taxes monies to political subdivisions will be delayed. The funds are distributed to offset the loss of tax revenue on the state property.
• Reviewed and acknowledged the resignation of Bettie Horton and Karen Brotherton as deputies in the public administrator’s office effective Dec. 31.
•Heard from Sherrill Township regarding Klotz Drive matters and issues with deterioration of some roads due to horse travel and trucks.
•Heard from Chadwin Bressie regarding taxes and penalties assessed for 2018, 2019 and 2020. No action was taken.
