Members of the Texas County Commission met Feb. 3 to transact business.
Members:
•Heard from Jay Chism with University of Missouri Extension regarding ideas to have a part-time agriculture instruction.
•Visited with Madeline Miller of the county planning commission concerning postponing a meeting until May 10.
•Reviewed and approved plat books for 2021. They are available at the assessor’s office and cost $50 apiece.
•Heard from Sheriff Scott Lindsey who reported the board of bills for inmates, car washes for the department fleet and a grant for radios signed by the commission. Members heard Tina Sparks was hired effect Feb. 3 as a part-time dispatcher who can access the state’s computer system. Jeremy Todd became a full-time jailer on Jan. 29 and Mindie Kinsey was promoted from jailer to jail shift supervisor on Jan. 27.
•Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Amanda Gale as part-time deputy for the public administrator effect Feb. 2.
Commissioners also met on Feb. 10.
Members:
•Reviewed the Texas County Library’s budget for 2021.
•Studied and signed the boundaries and annexation survey for the U.S. Census Bureau. It reviewed information that this region’s self-response rate was 69.8 percent, the highest it measured in the areas. The nation’s rate was 67 percent.
•Heard from Lindsey on a new vehicle purchase. The sheriff discussed disposing of surplus vehicles.
•Visited with Don Wells of Cabool.
