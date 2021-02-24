Members of the Texas County Commission met Feb. 3 to transact business.

Members:

•Heard from Jay Chism with University of Missouri Extension regarding ideas to have a part-time agriculture instruction.

•Visited with Madeline Miller of the county planning commission concerning postponing a meeting until May 10.

•Reviewed and approved plat books for 2021. They are available at the assessor’s office and cost $50 apiece.

•Heard from Sheriff Scott Lindsey who reported the board of bills for inmates, car washes for the department fleet and a grant for radios signed by the commission. Members heard Tina Sparks was hired effect Feb. 3 as a part-time dispatcher who can access the state’s computer system. Jeremy Todd became a full-time jailer on Jan. 29 and Mindie Kinsey was promoted from jailer to jail shift supervisor on Jan. 27.

•Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Amanda Gale as part-time deputy for the public administrator effect Feb. 2.

Commissioners also met on Feb. 10.

Members:

•Reviewed the Texas County Library’s budget for 2021.

•Studied and signed the boundaries and annexation survey for the U.S. Census Bureau. It reviewed information that this region’s self-response rate was 69.8 percent, the highest it measured in the areas. The nation’s rate was 67 percent.

•Heard from Lindsey on a new vehicle purchase. The sheriff discussed disposing of surplus vehicles.

•Visited with Don Wells of Cabool.

