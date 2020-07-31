Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE TODAY... .AN UPPER LEVEL SYSTEM AND SURFACE FRONT WILL COMBINE WITH TROPICAL LIKE MOISTURE TO PRODUCE SLOW MOVING SHOWERS AND STORMS ACROSS SOUTHERN MISSOURI TODAY. THESE SHOWERS AND STORMS ARE EXPECTED TO TRAIN ACROSS THE SAME LOCATIONS AND LEAD TO SOME FLASH FLOODING. WIDESPREAD 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN WITH SOME POCKETS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE, WITH THE RAIN GRADUALLY DIMINISHING OVER THE EASTERN OZARKS BY MID EVENING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI AND SOUTHWEST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI, HOWELL, OREGON, SHANNON, AND TEXAS. IN SOUTHWEST MISSOURI, BARRY, BARTON, CHRISTIAN, DADE, DOUGLAS, GREENE, JASPER, LAWRENCE, MCDONALD, NEWTON, OZARK, STONE, TANEY, WEBSTER, AND WRIGHT. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * SLOW MOVING HEAVY RAINFALL OCCURRING ACROSS THE SAME LOCATIONS WILL LIKELY LEAD TO SOME FLASH FLOODING LATER TODAY. * HEAVY RAINFALL WILL RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS...AND ULTIMATELY DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING ON SMALLER CREEKS AND STREAMS AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS. SIGNIFICANT RISES ON LARGER STREAMS AND RIVERS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&