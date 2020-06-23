Members of the Texas County Commission met June 10-11, according to recently released minutes.
Commissioners:
•Met with the Burdine Township board regarding closing a bridge on Holmes Road. No action was taken.
•Met with Dan Cavender of Barker Phillips Jackson of Springfield, regarding hail damage to county property from a March 27 storm.
•Reviewed correspondence from Jackson Township regarding an ongoing road issue. The road, whose name wasn’t listed, was suggested to be reopened for emergency situations.
•Examined information about the summer reading program at the Texas County Library.
•Heard from Mary Ellen Higashi of Lynch Township regarding a board member replacement.
•Reviewed these roads: Blackberry Drive, Harlow Road, Smith Road and King Drive.
•Discussed a grant program available through Community Foundation of the Ozarks with staff of Texas County University Extension.
•Approved a U.S. Forest Service contract related to Paddy Creek Road.
•Take no action on a request to remove personal property taxes for deceased individuals.
•Heard from Don Gaston of the Houston Rural Fire Association related to CARES funding funneled to the county and boundaries for fire districts.
•Visited with a representative of CableAmerica regarding the county’s telephone system.
