Members of the Texas County Commission met June 30-July 1 at the Texas County Administrative Center to transact business.
Commissioners:
•Visited with collector-treasurer concerning payment-in-lieu of taxes from the government, transferring money to replace some equipment in her office that was last purchased in 2005 and problems with reconciliation between her office and the county clerk’s.
•Met with Pierce Township board members Monty Williamson, Daryl Bradford and Jeff Malam, Anne Pierce of Great Rivers Engineering and Melanie Barnett and Trent Courtney of the South Central Council of Governments. Great Rivers Engineering will update the Bridge Engineering Assistance Program study to mitigate changes upstream and downstream in an existing slab.
•Held a bid opening for Evans Road Bridge. Attending were Jason Hook with West Plains Bridge, Nancy Crowley with Joe’s Bridge and Grading Inc., Anne Pierce with Great Rivers Engineering, Chris Crocker and Elquin Auala with Missouri Department of Transportation. Recommendations will be compiled by Great Rivers Engineering and submitted to the commission.
•Reviewed and acknowledged the resignations of Brenda Rowles as full-time jailer on June 24, Schyular Lohrer as full-time jailer on June 27 and hired Michael Huffman as full-time deputy sheriff assigned to court security effective July 12.
•Heard from a former employee of the county who had questions regarding a letter received from the county clerk about a breach of data. It was explained to her what the situation really involved and the incident was very minor.
•Met with Chris Strickland, Texas County Memorial Hospital CEO, concerning the institution’s annual report, new equipment and technology being updated, as well as ways to improve the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the county.
•Heard from Dianna and Ralph Edgerton concerning lack of attention to Hunter Drive by Current Township and Melvin Barks, Missouri Department of Public Safety elevator inspector, about inspection of elevators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.