Members of the Texas County Commission transacted business on April 1-2, according to newly released minutes.
Commissioners:
•Approved Farris Lawn Care for work at the Texas County Administrative Center.
•Heard from Jay Chism of University of Missouri Extension related to offices hours and the coronavirus.
•Visited with Lee Smith, maintenance supervisor, related to flags and poles for the administration center.
•Reviewed correspondence from Trident Insurance and discussed an election fund purchase.
•Acknowledged the hiring of David Kidwell as a full-time deputy assigned to court security beginning April 1 and determined Paula Hurst was no longer needed as a part-time cook as of March 25.
•Heard from Lindsay Koch, recorder of deeds, regarding water damage to a wall. A roof has been repaired, and a contractor will return to study the issue.
•Met with Clinton Schwartz, emergency management director, and received an update on coronavirus.
