Members of the Texas County Commission met May 27-28.
Members:
•Approved the purchase of an emergency mobile command center for the sheriff’s department that could be used in cases, such as missing persons.
•Heard from the county clerk regarding issues in the building regarding smoke.
•Will seek bids from Marco and Liberty Tech. for computer servers.
•Heard from the clerk regarding cyber-security and that the employee manual needs updating. Presiding Commissioner Scott Long discussed some previous suggestions made in discussions with other officeholders.
•Heard from Sheriff Scott Lindsey, deputy Rueben Salazar and Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr.
•Approved funding for a search and rescue boat.
•Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Laura Spurlin as deputy collector-treasurer effective June 15.
•Took no action on a request to increase the pay of an employee.
