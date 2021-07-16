Members of the Texas County Commission met July 7-8 to transact business, according to minutes it released.
Commissioners:
•Took no action on a TCMH professional services contract and said a maintenance supervisor position remains open.
•Approved the payment of annual membership dues to the South Central Council of Governments totaling $2,652.
•Okayed participated in the Missouri Department of Agriculture Remonumentation Program for 10 to 15 surveying corners. The process makes it easier to obtain survey work.
•Approved changing bylaws for establishing a quorum for the regional solid waste district.
•Okayed additions and abatements for June for the property records.
•Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Tammy Ramsey as a part-time employee in the recorder of deeds office effective July 14.
•Again issued a commission order for the county clerk to pay transferred employee’s comp time from the clerk’s budget.
•Held discussions with the assessor’s staff and the collector-treasurer’s office personnel as to vacation time reporting and returning to the way it was previously completed. The commission took the comments under advisement.
•Met with State Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston, about bills passed during the last legislative session and he listened to any concerns.
•Heard from Jeff Malam, township advisory board chairman, and Clint Swartz, former emergency management director.
•Met with Mary Ellen Higashi, Lynch Township, about concerns about the tax levy and problems with the Boiling Springs Bridge.
•Signed paperwork on the Evans Road bridge project.
•Held discussions with its attorney concerning township custodian of records and where they should be stored, employee comp time, flood plain requests for property being sold, grandfathered road issues and concerns about attendance to the board of appeals.
