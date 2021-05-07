Members of the Texas County Commission met April 28-29 and handled several matters, according to minutes it released.
Commissioners:
•Visited with Ben Akers about solutions to repair Ware Road Bridge and Shaffer Road. The commission will visit with the South Central Council of Governments concerning possible funding.
•Reviewed correspondence from County Clerk Laura Crowley alleging harassment and a poor workplace environment. Commissioners held a discussion about requiring professional development training for all county employees. Items were referred to the county's attorney.
•Finalized a job description for a maintenance supervisor position and it will be advertised in area newspapers.
•Traveled to Murr Road concerning obstructions of rights of way. Members also drove to John David Drive to evaluate the option of accepting it as a new road in Sherrill Township, as well as Shaffer Road to review damage occurring.
•Reviewed and approved a contract with Upton Township.
•Met with the county Assessor Debbie James to discuss relationships with other county officials.
•Discussed trade-in values in advance of a new equipment purchase for the sheriff's department.
•Met with the county Treasurer-Collector Tammy Cantrell concerning waiving some penalties and late fees on property, as well as relationships with other county officials.
Cantrell and James say breakdowns in the operation of county clerk's office are threatening its efficiency.
