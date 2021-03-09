Members of the Texas County Commission handled several business matters during a Feb. 25 meeting.
Commissioners:
•Sought clarification on some hours before paying the payroll.
•Heard From Alex Roberts of Alextricity related to the county’s telephones.
•Reviewed correspondence from its insurance carrier concerning a federal lawsuit involving a county jail matter that occurred in the previous sheriff’s administration.
•Approved dues for the association of commissioners in south-central Missouri.
•Reviewed a packet from Great Rivers Engineering for an Evans Road bridge project.
•Discussed personnel matters with Sheriff Scott Lindsey. He reported Mindy Kinsey resigned her jail supervisor’s position on Feb. 19. Jason Meyers was promoted to jail supervisor from full-time jailer on Feb. 24. Ed Farley was hired as a full-time jailer on Feb. 19. A grant application was reviewed and approved.
•Visited with Lee Smith, maintenance director, on several matters, including a rusty gasoline tank needed repaired on a vehicle.
•Heard from Ken Vawter regarding Newton County’s Second Amendment Sanctuary Bill that allows the county sheriff the authority to arrest federal agents if they attempt to enforce any laws related to firearms contrary to the Newton County act.
•Visited with Mary Ellen Higashi of Lynch Township regarding complaints about trees under the Boiling Springs Bridge. The matter was corrected with help from the Missouri Department of Conservation. They also discussed a road between the Success School and a fire station.
