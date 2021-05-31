Members of the Texas County Commission met May 19-20, according to minutes it released.
Commissioners:
•Visited with Assessor Debbie James concerning tower inspections to correctly assess the structures.
•Acknowledged the return of Deputy Sheriff Greg Ryan from active military duty and commended him for his service to the country and Texas County.
•Reviewed and acknowledged the resignation of Amanda Todd, full-time jailer, May 17; Kirsten Smith, full-time jailer, May 17. Seth Kliethermes was hired as full-time jailer on May 19.
•Discussion was held as to ways to replace two vehicles in need of expensive repairs. No action was taken.
•Reviewed and acknowledged the resignation of Kayla Mosley effective May 24.
•Held a discussion was held on ways to attractive part-time employees to work for the county.
•Several issues were discussed with the county clerk and she is to report back to the commission as soon as possible.
•Reviewed correspondence from Sutterfield Imagery as to progress in the recorder’s office and from the U.S. Forest Service concerning a current survey pertaining to the Roby area.
•Reviewed a letter from the past Cass Township board as to the new members on the board.
•Discussed with Ron Jones the budget for the county museum.
•Received a call from Morris Township dealing with an obstruction in the road and needing new signs for roads.
•Heard from Jeremy Manning as to qualification for engineer work on Community Development Block Grant bridge on Pine Road.
•Received a call from an individual on Rainbow Drive concerning the poor condition of the road. The commission will examine.
•Heard from Mike Scott and Dan Cavander with Barker, Phillips, Jackson Insurance concerning insurance carriers and way to improve future rates.
•Reviewed conditions on Emery Road and discussed solutions to repair damages.
•Set the date for the annual meeting of the board of equalization for 10 a.m. July 7. The board of appeals will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 11.
