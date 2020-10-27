The Texas County clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday to accommodate those who would like to vote by absentee.

It has received requests for ballots from 1,492, as of Tuesday morning.

The office has mailed out 815 ballots and received 629 of those back — 186 remain to be returned.

There have been 680 walk-in voters as of Tuesday morning.

Four years ago, the total absentee vote count was 1,136.

There are other options for those trying to figure out how to vote amid a pandemic:

•Curbside voting is available for those needing it. The number to call is 417-967-2112.

•Persons can also call the office to learn options if they have tested positive or have been quarantined due to COVID-19.

