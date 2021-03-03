The Texas County Sheriff’s Department’s concealed weapons permits and ATV permits office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.
The office is normally open Monday through Friday. “This is an effort to help accommodate people who are not able to make it during the work week,” said Sheriff Scott Lindsey.
If you wish to renew or apply for a CCW on March 27, please call ahead to ensure a time at 417-967-4165 (option 4 on the phone menu).
