The number of coronavirus cases in Texas County stood at 11 on Friday afternoon, according to the Texas County Department of Health.
It said an 11th person had been diagnosed and was traced to travel to another state, according to the statement. No additional information was released.
The state posts its data daily at 2 p.m.
The news comes one day after a 10th case was announced in the county.
The announcement comes amid a surge in cases in southwest Missouri. The state recorded for the second time this week a record number of cases on Thursday. Missouri reported 795 new cases, breaking the single-day record.
Both major health systems in the area — Mercy and Cox — have asked the Springfield City Council to quickly pass an ordinance requiring masks to prevent further outbreaks.
On Thursday, the Texas County Library system announced it would require masks at facilities at Houston, Cabool, Summersville and Licking. Special protocols have been in place at Texas County Memorial Hospital since spring.
The Texas County Health Department announced Tuesday night it would hold a free COVID-19 drive through event at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds next Tuesday.
The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on North U.S. 63. To register, call 417-967-4131. Minors are required to be with a parent or guardian.
MoDOT announced late Thursday afternoon it was closing rest stops on I-44 at Conway after a contractor who cleans them was diagnosed with coronavirus. They are scheduled to reopen perhaps over the weekend.
Here are the number of cases in the area as of 2 p.m. Friday (unchanged from Thursday): Wright, 31; Douglas, 8; Dent, 5; Laclede, 76; Howell, 48; Shannon, 23; Pulaski, 134; and Phelps, 53.
