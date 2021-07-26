The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched July 13 regarding a report of an accidental drug overdose at a Highway C residence at Licking.
Upon arrival, the officer observed a 39-year-old man lying on the floor in the living room. A 63-year-old man at the scene had reportedly rolled the victim onto his side and he was having trouble breathing and had thrown up.
The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital, but his condition deteriorated and he was declared dead by EMS personnel. Medical personnel determined the victim had multiple controlled substances in his blood, including fentanyl and carfentanyl.
Drugs and paraphernalia found at the scene were seized for proper disposal.
•A deputy responded on July 18 to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Highway C residence at Licking.
A 72-year-old man there told the officer his 2001 Toyota Tacoma (valued at $6,000) had been swiped. The man also said there were multiple guns and other items in the truck with a total value of $1,250. Investigation is ongoing.
•Anthony J. Jones, 31, of 18100 Highway B at Houston, was arrested July 19 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of driving while intoxicated – aggravated and driving while revoked.
A court bailiff made the arrest after observing Jones inside a courtroom at the justice center in Houston. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $250,000.
•Christopher L. Florence, 46, of 15067 Wright Lane at Cabool, was arrested July 20 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of driving while intoxicated – aggravated.
A court bailiff made the arrest after observing Florence inside a courtroom at the justice center in Houston. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $250,000.
•A deputy was dispatched July 24 regarding a report of theft at a Stack Road residence at Cabool.
A 37-year-old woman there told the officer an air compressor and a bag of tools had been swiped (with a total value of $1,000). Investigation is ongoing.
Texas County Jail admissions
July 19
Anthony Jones Jr. – DWI, driving while revoked
Kenneth Manion – writ
Wyatt D. Deckard – possession of controlled substance
Tiffany Harris – writ
July 20
Christopher L. Florence – DWI
Sherelle D. Hathaway – forgery
Billie J. Carney – possession of controlled substance
John S. Richards – 10-day commitment
Joshua Landmark – sentenced to DOC
July 21
Anthony White – probation and parole warrant
Antonio Turrubiates – non-support
Bobby Backues – possession of controlled substance
Donna Garcia – failure to appear
Cynthia Englert – passing bad check
July 22
Paul D. Combs – stealing
Gary Raft – stealing, burglary
Lynsey Moberly – stealing, possession of controlled substance
Michael W. Malota – failure to appear
July 23
Jared L. King – driving while revoked
James W. Reese – enticement of child
Amanda D. Smith – assault
Timothy S. Vestal – stealing, burglary
Ashleigh Boswell – assault
July 24
Desante A. White – Pulaski County hold
Dakota L. Farrell – stealing, burglary
David H. Flygare – probation and parole warrant
Jordan A. Light – possession of controlled substance
Angela Briggs – possession of controlled substance
July 25
Jennifer D. Foster – DWI
Robert W. Easterby – possession of controlled substance
