The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•On Nov. 22, a deputy investigated a report of a break-in at a cabin on Highway 137 at Willow Springs.
The officer spoke with a 62-year-old woman there who said she and her husband live in Iowa and had been contacted by a neighbor of the cabin that it had been vandalized, and that they came down to Texas County to have a report filed with law enforcement.
Several items in the cabin had been damaged, and some items were found with writing on them, indicating initials and a woman’s name.
The woman said a backpack, a knife and some flashlights were found that didn’t belong to she or her husband, and had the same writing on them.
Investigation continues.
•A 59-year-old Houston man reported on Dec. 14 that a white 1993 GMC van valued at $1,800 had been stolen from his Adair Lane residence.
The man told an investigating deputy that the vehicle wasn’t in running condition, so it must have been towed away. Investigation is ongoing.
•On Nov. 21, a deputy investigated a report of a domestic dispute at a Illinois Road residence in Houston.
A 31-year-old woman there told the officer she and a 36-year-old man had been in an argument over her not wanting to buy him a gun.
The man told the officer the dispute took place because he had gone to his sister’s house.
Neither person wished to pursue charges, and the officer advised the of the 12-hour rule.
•A 48-year-old man reported on Nov. 21 that several items with a total value of $579 had been stolen from a well house on a property he owns on Freedom Road at Willow Springs.
Texas County Jail admissions
Dec. 13
Karen D’Agostino – assault, property damage, possession of a controlled substance
Dec. 14
Bethane L. Darnell – possession of a controlled substance
Kayla R. Cantrell – stealing
Dec. 15
Ian S. Donohue – contempt
Shannon L. Cross – 48-hour commitment
Austin T. Baylor – leaving scene of an accident
Dec. 16
Timothy Brown – writ
Charles J. Kindhart – assault
Clyde Silsbee – failure to register as sex offender
Dec. 17
Austin A. Snyder – assault, DWI, resisting arrest
Lonnie R. Quick – no driver’s license
Brandy R. Dewolfe – writ
Mathew J. Ramsey – writ
Travis G. Dooley – writ
Hayley A. Dodd – writ
Steven R. Parker – writ
Dec. 18
Michael J. Henn – DWI, resisting arrest
Cody L. Payne – DWI, driving while revoked
Tyler Cook – possession of a controlled substance
Michael Mitchell – failure to register as sex offender
Jacob Higginbotham – failure to appear
Dec. 19
Misty D. Roderick – possession of a controlled substance
Barry L. Gentry – failure to obey police officer
Dec. 20
Robert Williams – possession of a controlled substance
David L. Lange – probation and parole warrant
Jessica L. Metty – bond surrender, possession of a controlled substance
Alicia K. Ledbetter – possession of a controlled substance
Dec. 21
Matthew Hubble – warrant
