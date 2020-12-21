The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•On Nov. 22, a deputy investigated a report of a break-in at a cabin on Highway 137 at Willow Springs.

The officer spoke with a 62-year-old woman there who said she and her husband live in Iowa and had been contacted by a neighbor of the cabin that it had been vandalized, and that they came down to Texas County to have a report filed with law enforcement.

Several items in the cabin had been damaged, and some items were found with writing on them, indicating initials and a woman’s name.

The woman said a backpack, a knife and some flashlights were found that didn’t belong to she or her husband, and had the same writing on them.

Investigation continues.

•A 59-year-old Houston man reported on Dec. 14 that a white 1993 GMC van valued at $1,800 had been stolen from his Adair Lane residence.

The man told an investigating deputy that the vehicle wasn’t in running condition, so it must have been towed away. Investigation is ongoing.

•On Nov. 21, a deputy investigated a report of a domestic dispute at a Illinois Road residence in Houston.

A 31-year-old woman there told the officer she and a 36-year-old man had been in an argument over her not wanting to buy him a gun.

The man told the officer the dispute took place because he had gone to his sister’s house.

SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT BLOTTER

Neither person wished to pursue charges, and the officer advised the of the 12-hour rule.

•A 48-year-old man reported on Nov. 21 that several items with a total value of $579 had been stolen from a well house on a property he owns on Freedom Road at Willow Springs.

Texas County Jail admissions

Dec. 13

Karen D’Agostino – assault, property damage, possession of a controlled substance

Dec. 14

Bethane L. Darnell – possession of a controlled substance

Kayla R. Cantrell – stealing

Dec. 15

Ian S. Donohue – contempt

Shannon L. Cross – 48-hour commitment

Austin T. Baylor – leaving scene of an accident

Dec. 16

Timothy Brown – writ

Charles J. Kindhart – assault

Clyde Silsbee – failure to register as sex offender

Dec. 17

Austin A. Snyder – assault, DWI, resisting arrest

Lonnie R. Quick – no driver’s license

Brandy R. Dewolfe – writ

Mathew J. Ramsey – writ

Travis G. Dooley – writ

Hayley A. Dodd – writ

Steven R. Parker – writ

Dec. 18

Michael J. Henn – DWI, resisting arrest

Cody L. Payne – DWI, driving while revoked

Tyler Cook – possession of a controlled substance

Michael Mitchell – failure to register as sex offender

Jacob Higginbotham – failure to appear

Dec. 19

Misty D. Roderick – possession of a controlled substance

Barry L. Gentry – failure to obey police officer

Dec. 20

Robert Williams – possession of a controlled substance

David L. Lange – probation and parole warrant

Jessica L. Metty – bond surrender, possession of a controlled substance

Alicia K. Ledbetter – possession of a controlled substance

Dec. 21

Matthew Hubble – warrant

