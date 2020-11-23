Texas County recorded 29 positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, the Texas County Health Department said Monday afternoon.
The agency said 46 positive cases are isolated at home, and another six are hospitalized.
The report brought the number of cases confirmed in the county to 959 since the pandemic began. Of those, 898 are off isolation. Nine have died.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Monday that Texas County’s positivity rate stood at 24.3 percent. That measures the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests conducted over a seven-day period. In Missouri, the figure is 20.4 percent.
