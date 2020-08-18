Members of the Houston City Council approved the purchase Monday of components required for its fiber-to-the-home internet service.
Private contract crews have begun preliminary work for the system that likely will be operational later this year.
About $90,501 in expected expenses required for the $1.8 million network were authorized by the council. COVID-19 has affected the installation of equipment at the Houston Storm Shelter that controls the system, which will provide speeds up to 1 gig to homes and businesses. The primary vendor, Nokia, has delayed sending technicians onsite due to the global pandemic.
In other matters:
—Approved closing Mill Street to parking from Bryan Street to Phelps Street to heighten safety near the Houston Elementary School. Signage will be erected on the narrow street. The city also will enforce no parking on grassy areas near the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool and Tiger Stadium.
—Set the 2020 levy at a rate that is nearly unchanged from the prior year.
—Authorized the purchase of a used 2017 Dodge Charger police cruiser from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The cost is $19,321. Insurance totaling about $5,487 will reimburse the city for a 2015 vehicle that was totaled earlier this month in an accident. The difference will come from a law enforcement sales tax fund.
—Okayed transferring an expiring certificate of deposit — earmarked for restricted sewer expenditures — to the city’s checking account. It totaled $107,181. The funds will be used to make expected major repairs to a sewer line in the area of Emmett Kelly Park. The trouble spot was found as part of an examination of the city’s sewer system to find areas that are contributing to an influx of water to the wastewater treatment plant.
—Heard City Administrator Scott Avery give a financial report on the first seven months of the year. For the most part, revenues are running ahead of schedule and expenditures are in line with the 2020 budget.
—Decided to hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, rather than on Labor Day.
—Adjourned into a closed session.
