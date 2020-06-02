Members of the Houston City Council reviewed preliminary drawings Monday for a pool house that will be constructed near its new municipal pool.
Cameron Schweiss, a project manager with Archer-Elgin in Rolla, spoke to the council and members of the Houston Parks and Recreation Board about the preliminary design of the estimated 3,900 square foot building. He detailed the layout of the structure, which will likely have a metal and rock exterior.
In addition to required accommodations for the nearby pool, a community room also will be created. The complex is in West Side Park.
Following the completion of the design documents, award of contracts by the council is tentatively slated for Aug. 17. Multiple bid packages will be created as part of the project with the hope that some local businesses may win some of the work, which is expected to take four to six months.
City Administrator Scott Avery said construction of the pool remains on schedule for an opening later this summer.
In other matters related to the pool, members:
•Heard that a $20,000 credit will result as the result of no diving boards at the pool, which is under contract to Westport Pools of Maryland Heights. The pool cost is estimated at about $1.74 million. Navigate Building Solutions of St. Louis is managing the project. Jen Kissinger of the firm attended the meeting.
•Approved the purchase of a $5,400 vacuum system for the pool that will automatically clean it over a three-hour period.
