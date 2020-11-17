Members of the Houston City Council held a short meeting Monday to purchase a police vehicle and authorize projects related to the installation of a new municipally owned high-speed internet system.
The council took action on several matters:
•Approved seeking a Community Development Block Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development to help with training costs at the Piney River Technical Center.
•Will join a cooperative effort by several area cities to buy chemicals for the Houston Municipal Golf Course. The $19,720 purchase is included in the 2021 budget, which underwent a first reading following approval by the council’s finance committee. The draft document shows the course will operate with a small deficit next year.
•Formally set rates for its new internet system and approved two scopes of work for the $1.8 million system under construction.
•Held the first and second reading for a new employee policy manual. The Workforce had previously reviewed it.
•Plan to adopt a formal policy for staggered expiration of certificates of deposit when interest rates increase. For now, an expiring one totaling about $113,000 was placed into the city’s checkbook due to meager CD returns.
•Authorized ordering a 2021 Dodge Charger for the Houston Police Department. Barring any production delays, it is expected to be built in 120-150 days. The cost is $28,754.
•Heard the city received a $2,208 credit for starting block costs for the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool. Renovations cost about $1.198 million.
•Learned several city departments joined together to fix a water leak problem near Augusta Street and along West Highway 17. Several feet of line were replaced.
The council adjourned into a closed session after its meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.