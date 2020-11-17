COUNCIL MEETS

Members of the Houston City Council met on Monday.

Members of the Houston City Council held a short meeting Monday to purchase a police vehicle and authorize projects related to the installation of a new municipally owned high-speed internet system.

The council took action on several matters:

•Approved seeking a Community Development Block Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development to help with training costs at the Piney River Technical Center.  

•Will join a cooperative effort by several area cities to buy chemicals for the Houston Municipal Golf Course. The $19,720 purchase is included in the 2021 budget, which underwent a first reading following approval by the council’s finance committee. The draft document shows the course will operate with a small deficit next year.

•Formally set rates for its new internet system and approved two scopes of work for the $1.8 million system under construction.

•Held the first and second reading for a new employee policy manual. The Workforce had previously reviewed it.

•Plan to adopt a formal policy for staggered expiration of certificates of deposit when interest rates increase. For now, an expiring one totaling about $113,000 was placed into the city’s checkbook due to meager CD returns.

•Authorized ordering a 2021 Dodge Charger for the Houston Police Department. Barring any production delays, it is expected to be built in 120-150 days. The cost is $28,754.

•Heard the city received a $2,208 credit for starting block costs for the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool. Renovations cost about $1.198 million.

•Learned several city departments joined together to fix a water leak problem near Augusta Street and along West Highway 17. Several feet of line were replaced.

The council adjourned into a closed session after its meeting.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments