Members of the Houston City Council approved the second phase of a project to find faulty sewer lines that need repairs.
Started last year, the effort includes specialized video equipment placed in the pipe that can detect troublespots. Of interest to the city is the ability to make repairs and reduce the amount of inflow to the city’s wastewater treatment facility. That’s particularly important when heavy rainfall hits the area.
City Administrator Scott Avery told the council that work completed last year has helped with the load at the plant, but it continues to treat too much.
Under the contract, the city will spend about $220,000 with another $25,000 for contingencies. Avery said $245,000 was included in the city’s 2021 budget.
In other matters, members:
•Okayed scaling down the city’s planning and zoning commission membership to nine. The existing ordinance called for 12, but nine constitutes its current membership.
•Authorized seeking grant funding through an annual allocation administered by MoDOT’s aviation division. The money would be used to upgrade lighting at the Houston Memorial Airport that hasn’t seen attention since 1992.
•Approved the Houston Police Department seeking funding through the Missouri Highway Safety Program that would allow it to receive funding for speed and seatbelt enforcement efforts.
•Authorized an additional battery backup system at the Houston Storm Shelter for the city’s fiber-to-the-home internet system. In the case of a disruption, power could be diverted seamlessly to the second system and maintain service for customers. The cost is $11,919.
