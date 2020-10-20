The Houston City Council gave approval Monday to construction of a bathhouse that will serve the recently revamped Houston Municipal Swimming Pool at Westside Park.
Cahills Construction Inc. of Rolla and Salem was awarded the contract. A bath house, mechanical and storage rooms are located in one section of the project. The balance includes offices, concession space and a community room. The city was to meet this week with the general contractor to layout a timetable. Completion is expected by May 2021.
The $647,000 project is part of a financing package earlier approved by the council with Simmons Bank. Debt repayment comes from a sales tax earmarked for parks and recreation needs.
In June, members of the Houston City Council reviewed preliminary drawings for a pool house that will be constructed for its new municipal pool that became operational this year.
Cameron Schweiss, a project manager with Archer-Elgin in Rolla, spoke to the council and members of the Houston Parks and Recreation Board about the preliminary design of the building. He detailed the layout of the structure.
In other matters, members:
—Accepted a bid of $9,126 for various fire hoses for the Houston Fire Department. The price
was about $2,000 below budget. Funds come from a city sales tax earmarked for the department. The hose will be used on a new truck that was recently placed into service.
—Will forward a draft employee manual to the city’s workforce for review.
—Learned that the Houston Planning and Zoning Commission has completed its task of reviewing the city’s zoning designations and forwarded its recommendations to the city council, which will review them. A map is in the process of being designed. Final adoption is expected in January.
—Heard from the Rhoades family concerning a building project west of its property on Indian Creek Trail. No building permit has been issued for a garage that might include living quarters, the city said. Avery said he would keep the family informed if paperwork is filed.
—Heard that preliminary installation of fiber in a loop around the city has been completed. It’s an important first step as the city prepares to launch a high speed, fiber-to-the-home internet system to homes and businesses. Equipment to control the system will be housed at the Houston Storm Shelter at First and Pine streets. City Administrator Scott Avery said cabinets to house the equipment have arrived.
Phase I of installations will occur along Oak Hill Drive. That’s because that area includes a region that is affected by an initial test of an automatic utility meter reading system being implemented. The internet will help transmit data to Houston City Hall for billing.
The council was introduced to Randon Brown, Licking, who was recently hired as the internet system coordinator. Avery predicted the first hookups may occur as soon as Thanksgiving.
—Heard Mayor Willy Walker report on recent fund-raisers held at Houston Municipal Golf Course that helped a program for underprivileged children at Christmas time, along with a family affected by a serious car crash. Licking’s sports program also held an event.
