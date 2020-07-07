Members of the Houston City Council received an update Monday on a troublespot uncovered during an inspection of sewer lines.
For several weeks, a company contracted by the city has surveyed sewer lines to find troublespots that might provide clues to an infiltration of water that ends up at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. In phase one, a major contributor to the problems has surfaced in an area involving Emmett Kelly Park. Council members watched a video that showed issues uncovered.
City Administrator Scott Avery reported that Visu-Sewer, the contractor, believes a portion of the issue can be corrected by applying a plastic sealant liner to the troublespot. Another area — estimated at about 30 feet — has collapsed and will need to be replaced.
A meeting was slated Tuesday to develop a plan to tackle the problem.
In other matters, members:
—Approved a contract and service agreement with Momentum Telecom Inc. to be one of two providers of bandwidth for the city’s fiber-to-the-home internet system. The cost is $4,200 a month for five years for 5 gigs. The city is in negotiations with a second firm to provide bandwidth and discussed the matter in closed session.
—Authorized a change order that will result in additional concrete decking at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool to the northeast and toward a splash pad. The $18,531 cost will result in additional space during city-hosted swim meets.
—Heard that long-time city employee Joe Kirkman, who oversees the street and public grounds department, has announced his retirement. His last day on the job is Aug. 21. He’ll leave the city’s employment officially in late November. The city will host a reception to honor his service.
—Held the first reading of an ordinance that updates various land uses as part of the city’s planning and zoning document. The act is one in several steps that will result in a blueprint that outlines zoning of property. A public hearing was held before the regular meeting. Another is 5 p.m. Monday, July 20.
In all, nine categories are created. Definitions were created for land use and the Houston Planning and Zoning — after adoption by the council — will begin work on zoning maps. Those will ultimately be reviewed by the council. Mayor Willy Walker said it is a big task that involves several layers of public input.
—Clarified the city’s employee manual outlining workers who are related to council members. Under the document approved, part-time or seasonal workers would not be excluded from possible employment with the city. It would not be allowed for full-time workers.
—Heard from Don Romines related to mowing of some right-of-ways that he said haven’t seen attention. Avery said it was the responsibility of landowners. Romines disagreed. “I think we need to keep our community looking clean,” he said.
—Elected Alderman Joe Honeycutt as the mayor pro-tem.
