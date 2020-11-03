Members of the Houston City Council heard Monday that work continues on a city-operated fiber-to-the-home internet system that might be running by the end of the year.
City Administrator Scott Avery gave a timeline for various vendors hired to perform work, including those doing installations at the Houston Storm Shelter, where key equipment will be located. He said if all goes as planned, phase I of the system would be operational in mid-December or January.
The city also is accepting proposals for a contractor to perform initial work to speed hook-ups during the first phase — with the possibility of additional employment as the project progresses. The council will study the matter further Nov. 16.
In other matters, members:
—Heard from Brenda Senter, a community volunteer, about three physical fitness events. The first is a Nov. 21 turkey trot from the Texas County Food Pantry, south on Thomasville Road and north on Holder Drive. The one-mile walk/run benefits the pantry, which has seen a decline in revenue due to less traffic in its thrift shop amid the pandemic. It serves about 500 families monthly. The city will contribute $200 toward promoting it. (Details appear in this week’s Messenger).
A second event is the Tottingham Run, named for Houston’s late mayor, Don Tottingham. It is set for Feb. 20. Proceeds will go to a leadership group at Houston High School. Activity will be on the Village Trail, a walking and running venue in the city.
The third activity, set for May 1, is named for Houston native Emmett Kelly Sr., the famous circus clown who was raised on a farm east of the community. A showing of the “Greatest Show on Earth,” the 1952 Academy Award-winning film that included Kelly, is being examined for a showing at the Melba Performing Arts Center.
—Approved the mayor to enter into a contract with Cambridge, Wilson & Co. (CWC) for roof repairs at city hall and the Piney River Technical Center. The outlay is $372,198, much of that coming from an insurance settlement following a March 27 hail storm.
—Learned that a water main break occurred late Saturday night, and snow plows have been readied for the city’s first snow storm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.